A THIEF who lured her victim into a churchyard after conning him into believing she was a prostitute has been locked up.

Kerry Lofthouse offered to perform sexual favours for the man in return for cash as part of a scam to cheat him out of his money.

The 24-year-old, who had 10 convictions for 21 offences, came before Judge Ian Pringle QC at Oxford Crown Court, who branded the crime a 'mean' offence.

He said he had spotted Lofthouse appearing in the dock more than any other criminal during his four-and-a-half years at the court, before going on to jail her for nine months.

The victim arranged through criminal Charlie Patterson for 'sexual services' from Lofthouse at Cowley Road's St Mary and St John Church for a £20 fee.

But £50 was demanded from him when he arrived at the East Oxford churchyard before he was attacked by two men, prosecutor Cathy Olliver said.

Lofthouse then snatched his wallet from his jacket, as well as the victim's mobile phone, the court was told on Tuesday.

But she was only arrested for her part in the crime after revealing she was involved to police during Patterson's subsequent hearing at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

The thief, of Abingdon Road, Oxford, divulged to officers she never intended to perform sex acts for the victim during the incident on January 27 last year.

Lofthouse, who must also pay a victim surcharge, also pinched two bottles of pinot grigio worth a total of £34 from a Tesco store on April 10.

The court heard she also snatched £147.91-worth of makeup from a Boots store on May 3.

Defence barrister Lucy Tapper said 'life had not been kind' to Lofthouse, telling the court she was adamant the defendant was 'not a lost cause'.

'Vulnerable' Lofthouse leads a 'chaotic' life, which is difficult to manage, but was waiting for accommodation with Oxford Homeless Pathways prior to her sentence hearing, the court heard.

The barrister added: "She knows she needs to sort her life out and she know she needs help in doing so.

"She does not want to be living in the way that she is. She does not want to be drug dependent and living in a tent."

Lofthouse admitted three counts of theft, failing to surrender at Oxford Crown Court on May 25, and being in breach of a conditional discharge order handed to her in January.

The court also heard Patterson was jailed for 26 months for his offending.