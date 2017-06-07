AN ADULT education college in Oxford is offering prospective students the chance for a ‘debt-free degree’.

One person applying to study either the Applied Social Science BA or the Health and Social Care Foundation Degree at Ruskin College starting this year will have all of their student debts, up to £27,000, paid for.

The college said it hoped to help redress the skills gap in the healthcare sector.

Applicants will need to submit a 750-word essay on how winning the competition would change their life, on top of the standard course application process.

The deadline is 5pm on June 30. For more information visit tinyurl.com/ydyctra3