Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron will end the election campaign with a rally at the Kassam Stadium tonight.

Mr Farron will stand alongside Oxford West and Abingdon candidate Layla Moran at Oxford United's stadium in a final push for votes ahead of tomorrow's General Election.

Pollsters have predicted the seat is 'neck and neck' between Layla Moran and Conservative candidate Nicola Blackwood.

The stadium doors will open at 9pm and the rally will begin at 9.30pm.