The county will go to the polls tomorrow in possibly the most important General Election in a generation.

After weeks of campaigning here's a run down of everything you need to know ahead of the vote.

Where is my polling station?

The address of your polling station, along with a map, will be on your polling card received after registering to vote.

You don't need to bring your polling card with you to vote and if you have lost it - go to yourvotematters.co.uk and enter your postcode to find out where you should vote.

When can I vote?

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm tomorrow and once you give your name and address you will be given a ballot paper to fill in.

No ID is needed.

As long as you are inside the polling station by 10pm you will be able to case your vote.

THE SEATS UP FOR GRABS

For a full list of candidates click here

Oxford West and Abingdon

The race for the Oxford West and Abingdon seat may be the tightest of the county's constituency with pollsters YouGov putting the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats neck and neck.

Conservative Nicola Blackwood has held the seat since May 2010 when she defeated the Liberal Democrats by the one of the smallest majorities in the UK.

But she increased this to almost 10,000 in 2015 over Liberal Democrat candidate Layla Moran, who is running again this time.

Labour's Marie Tidball and UKIP's Alan Harris are also standing.

Oxford East

OXFORD East has been a Labour stronghold since 1987, when former MP Andrew Smith snatched victory from the Conservatives.

Since then, Mr Smith’s majority has risen and fallen but stood at an impressive 15,000 in the 2015 General Election.

After he retired early this year, his successor Anneliese Dodds will be hoping to hold the seat for Labour.

But with the long-standing MPs departure it could be a tighter contest with the Liberal Democrats’ Kirsten Johnson and Tory candidate Suzanne Bartington also standing.

Larry Sanders, brother of US senator Bernie, is standing for the Green Party and independent Chaka Artwell makes up the list.

Wantage

VOTERS in the Wantage constituency have sent Conservative MPs to Parliament ever since it was created in 1983.

There was a brief change of colour when Robert Jackson, who held the seat from 1983 to 2005, defected to Labour but he didn't stand again and current MP Ed Vaizey was elected.

Mr Vaizey will be hoping to increase his 21,000 vote majority and he is up against Rachel Eden, standing for Labour, Liberal Democrat candidate Christopher Carrigan, UKIP’s David McLeod and Sue Ap-Roberts of the Green Party.

Banbury

The constituency - the 16th largest on the election map - has voted Conservative in every election since 1922.

Victoria Prentis won in 2015, taking from Sir Tony Baldry who stepped aside after holding the seat since 1983.

Former Banbury Mayor Sean Woodcock will once again by standing for Labour and John Howson will be running for the Liberal Democrats.

Dickie Bird will be representing UKIP and Ian Middleton the Green Party, while the independent Roseanne Edwards will also be running.

Witney

When former Prime Minister David Cameron held the seat it was one of the safest in Britain but the Conservative vote share fell from 60 per cent to 45 per cent when Robert Courts won a by-election in October.

A resurgent Liberal Democrats vote - 30 per cent - put in a strong performance and Liz Leffman running again, will fancy her chances of closing the gap even more or even causing a huge upset.

Labour candidate Laetisia Carter, a district councillor who ran unsuccessfully for the Thames Valley police and crime commissioner role last year will also be mounting a challenge.

Alexander Craig is running for UKIP while Claire Lasko is standing for the Green Party.

Henley

The people of Henley have had a Conservative MP since 1910 when Valentine Fleming - father of James Bond novelist Ian - earned his licence to serve the market town.

John Howell has held the seat since 2008 and will be running again tomorrow against Labour's Oliver Kavanagh and the Liberal Democrats Laura Coyle.

Robin Bennett will be representing the Green Party, Tim Scott will run for UKIP and independent Patrick Gray will also be standing.