MORE than 7,000 people across Oxfordshire registered to vote in tomorrow’s General Election in the days before last month’s deadline, new figures show.

On May 19 local authorities said 479,558 were registered to vote in the county’s six constituencies but by the deadline on May 22 that number had risen to 486,808.

The figure is also above the number who registered in the 2015 election, which the Electoral Commission said was 482,216.

Of Oxfordshire’s constituencies – Banbury, Henley, Oxford East, Oxford West and Abingdon, Wantage and Witney – only Banbury saw an overall drop in the number of people registered since two years ago.

Cherwell District Council confirmed 83,720 people were registered, a six per cent fall.

It came as more than one million voters were added to the electoral roll across the country, with a total of 46.9 million people eligible to vote on polling day.

The Press Association said this was up from 45.8 million registered in December.

It is also higher than the overall number for the 2015 general election, which was 46.4 million.

Of the 1.1 million voters to have joined the electorate since 2016, almost a third are in constituencies in London and south-east England, such as those in Oxfordshire.

By contrast, only three per cent were in north east England.

The leaders of the UK’s biggest political parties have called on people to make sure they have their say tomorrow, calling it the most important election in a generation.