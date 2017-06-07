WITH its squat thatched cottages lining windy village roads, a 12th century stone church and even a little green complete with bench, Letcombe Bassett is the epitome of a quaint old English village.

One can almost picture rosy-cheeked apple maidens trotting down its leafy lanes on horseback and policemen reprimanding Just William-type schoolboys for harmless pranks.

In such a rural idyll, one might expect the residents to be a little proud – perhaps even snobbish.

That could not be further from the truth.

In fact, the residents of this most charming village are so friendly and welcoming that this Sunday they are throwing open their homes, gardens and their church to the world and his wife.

For the first time in two years, the village just south of Wantage will be officially open to the public, and organisers have already said they will not be doing it again until 2019 at the earliest, giving the event an extra sense of rare privilege.

From 1.30pm to 5pm a total of 10 private gardens will be open, many of which run down to the area's 'spectacular' chalk streams.

The Bradstock family will also open their racehorse yard, the village's 12th century church will swing open its doors and of course it is an opportunity to admire the village's once-famous Victorian cress beds which in the 19th century made Letcombe a by-word for fine, fresh produce.

The star of the day will be Coneygree the horse – Cheltenham Gold Cup Winner 2015 – who will be meeting guests from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Event organiser Hannah Wallis said: "It's just a great excuse to get behind the hedges that we so often sneakily want to peer over to see what lies behind.

"We've got history, biodiversity, amazing old houses, horses, cress beds and cake.

"We'd love to host you and help you enjoy a lovely afternoon on a very unique day in one of the ever-dwindling number of true small Oxfordshire villages."

Afternoon tea and cake will be served up and there will be free parking around the village.

Visitors over 16 will be asked to donate £5 and all the proceeds will go to the upkeep of the village hall and church.

Ms Wallis added: "Our beautiful village hall and church are so special, and the funds raised will help us preserve these amazing pieces of history for the next generation of villagers, and indeed, for Oxfordshire.

"With more and more large new developments going up across over the county, we hope to preserve the traditional village for everyone to enjoy."

Visitors are advised to make their way to the village hall on Gramps Hill on arrival where organiser Alex Hirst will be pointing people in the right direction.

Find out more at facebook.com/bassettopengarden