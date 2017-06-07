A SCHOOLGIRL and her brother have made a sequel to their stop-motion film about UK politics – using Sylvanian Family toy figures.

With help from eight-year-old sibling Oliver, Lucy Marshall decided to upload a video about the General Election to YouTube to raise awareness about fox hunting.

The South Oxford pair said they thought the practice was ‘cruel’ and they wanted more people to consider it when voting tomorrow.

Lucy, 12, said: “We noticed that fox hunting wasn’t really being talked about and we thought that was ridiculous. Foxes don’t need to be hunted – it is just cruel. We don’t think Theresa May should be Prime Minister.”

Mrs May’s Conservatives have promised a free vote in Parliament on fox hunting if they win the election. It was banned in 2005.

The video is critical of the PM and instead calls on people to back Labour, which opposes hunting.

It follows a previous video the siblings made in 2015 that criticised Oxfordshire County Council for cuts made to funding for children’s centres.