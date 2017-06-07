A MUSIC festival in Witney is now running at full steam with a wide range of events having already taken place across the town.

Witney Music Festival started on May 26 and since then audiences have filled venues to see a vibrant selection of performances.

One of the festival's main events was its Battle of the Bands, the final heat of which took place last Thursday at Rocket in Corn Street.

The two winners – SwitchBlade City and Sprung from Cages – were decided with a combination of votes from the audience and a panel of judges.

They will now perform during the festival's main event on The Leys on Saturday.

Festival chairman Eric Marshall said: "The Battle of the Bands was just incredible. The energy was unbelievable.

"Everyone that turned up really emphasised how much excitement and enthusiasm there is for Witney Music Festival.

"This is what the festival is all about. Putting on bands that people don't know about put still seeing these crowds. It's all about giving new music a platform.

"The festival so far has been going really well. There's been so much variety and quality in the acts on offer."

The festival, a staple of Witney's annual calendar for the past decade, will draw to a close on Sunday.

For more visit witneymusicfestival.co.uk