PARENTS of a toddler with Down’s syndrome who died two years ago will keep his memory alive with a new facility for children with the condition.

Elliot's Shed, which was launched near Wheatley on Saturday, will lend specialist equipment that is critical to the daily lives of children with the condition to families who need it.

The shed, a large container kept on a farm, was donated to charity Down’s Syndrome Oxford (DSO) by Kat and Seth Cornfield, parents of Elliot, who died aged two in 2015 following a long battle with leukaemia.

Mrs Cornfield, who lives with her husband in Nettlebed, said: “DSO is our local charity that continues to support Elliot's many friends.

“It helped Elliot make the most of what he could do – which was everything and anything – and supported us when we could have felt isolated and alone.”

Elliot was diagnosed with leukaemia aged 17 months old and died in March 2015.

Mrs Cornfield, who said the treatment for the condition never caused Elliot to lose his ‘cheekiness’, added: “He spent his last few months living life to the full – he felt well most of the time and we made the most of every minute with our happy little boy.”

Thousands of pounds have been raised in Elliot’s memory for some of the charities that he benefited from, including Helen and Douglas House hospice, Oxford Children’s Hospital and Clic Sargent.

A year ago 92 of his friends raised nearly £10,000 for DSO by taking part in the Vision Wild Run charity event.

Sarah Fonge, from DSO, whose six-year-old son Arthur has Down’s syndrome, said: “I was there when the idea for the shed was born and saw the light in Kat’s eyes at the prospect of a project in Elliot’s memory.

“Its aim is to remove yet another piece of paperwork for a family and hopefully to enable our members to access resources. Children with Down’s syndrome often have to wait for specialist equipment.

Something such as a special buggy can mean a family going out together or not.

Ms Fonge said: "There are grants available for families to apply for but some items may not be right for the child. Specialist sensory toys are expensive and not easily accessible to a lot of our families.

"With Elliot’s Shed, a family can try before they buy or apply.”

The container will house items including tricycles, chairs, buggies and sensory toys, all of which will aim to make lives easier for parents of children with Down’s Syndrome.