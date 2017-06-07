SHOP owners hit by huge increases in rates have urged the next Government to do something or face ‘killing small businesses’.

Traders in the centre of town were hit hard when business rates were re-evaluated earlier this year, which saw some enormous increases to rates in West Oxfordshire.

They have urged the candidates vying for Witney’s parliamentary seat in tomorrow's General Election to do something urgently to avoid stripping the high street of its independent businesses.

Earlier this year the Government reviewed all rates so they could be matched with how much rent each business pays from April.

Business rates are based on a property's valuable rate, which had not been reassessed for the past seven years.

Rosa Ashby, who has run Rosa Flowers, a florist in Wesley Walk, with her husband Jim for nearly 20 years, said something needed to be done about business rates.

The couple saw their rateable value rise by 57 per cent, which saw the amount they pay each year increase to more than £7,600.

Mrs Ashby said: “Business rates are killing small businesses. The Government is supposed to be on the side of small businesses and shops – but as far as I can see it’s the opposite.

“They need to look at reducing these rates otherwise we’re going to be seeing a lot of empty shops.

“I just don’t understand it – when big businesses seem to be getting dispensations and discounts. It’s just not right.”

Tamsin Butler has owned Lily’s Attic, a boutique in Market Square, for the past 10 years.

She also saw her rateable value increased by several thousand pounds.

She said: “I was mortified when I saw the changes. It could cause redundancies and cutbacks.

"I may have to start looking at my products.

“The consensus seems to be that people will be put off from opening businesses and people who already do will start to lose business.

“Whoever gets into Government needs to address it.”

Some businesses are subject to transitional relief, which will see the amount they pay increase slowly over a few years.

But this depends on strict criteria and is not available to all businesses.

Candidates battling to take the Witney seat have set out how they will support small businesses across the constituency.

Conservative candidate Robert Courts said: “I am keenly aware that the revaluation of business rates – although necessary – has had a significant effect on a number of small high street businesses which make up the lifeblood of West Oxfordshire.

"That is why I have repeatedly lobbied my ministerial colleagues – including the Chancellor – urging them to take action to ensure that these valued shops and businesses are not adversely affected."

He said his efforts were rewarded when the Government announced its £3.6bn transitional fund to help those facing increased bills.

Laetisia Carter, of Labour, said: "As the daughter of a small business owner in Witney, I well understand the pressure the April rate increase places on them.

"Labour supports small businesses. We will bring back a lower rate for small businesses, create loans from regional development banks, and will exclude small businesses from quarterly reporting rules."

Liberal Democrat candidate Liz Leffman said her party would review the rates.

She said: "The Lib Dems will review business rates to reduce burdens on small businesses and make them the priority for any future business tax cuts. We have to support small businesses if we want our high streets to thrive.”

The Green Party candidate Claire Lasko said: “Local economies need local, specialist shops, not just huge supermarkets and chain stores.

"Taxing them out of existence is mad. Our high streets have come to be dominated by charity shops – they pay no business rates.”

UKIP candidate Alan Craig said his party would support businesses by reducing rates by 20 per cent.

He also said UKIP would establish a pilot scheme to test measures to improve the availability of credit to small business.