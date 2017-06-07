AN ATTACKER who claimed he was protecting himself when he thumped his victim has been locked up.

Joseph McIntosh was yesterday unanimously convicted by jurors of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after pouncing on Mitchell James at Witney bar Rocket.

The 27-year-old, who claimed he was acting in self-defence, was jailed for 13 months and told to pay £350 compensation, as well as a victim surcharge.

McIntosh, of Howard Street, Oxford, denied inflicting grievous bodily harm during the two-day trial at Oxford Crown Court and was acquitted by jurors.

He was instead convicted of the alternative count.

The attacker told jurors he lashed out after his victim was allegedly racially abusive and threatening.

But Mr James, who could not remember the incident and has been left with numbness in his upper lip, said he was ‘not that way inclined’ when asked if he had said anything to the defendant.

During the trial, prosecutor Nigel Daly said the pair were talking at the Corn Street venue before Mr James strolled away in the early hours of March 19 last year.

McIntosh pulled off his jacket and chucked it before the pair approached each other again.

He gestured ‘come on’ to Mr James before sending the victim toppling to the floor with a blow to his face.

McIntosh then leaped around, ‘kicking out’ at other revellers, before jolting his leg towards Mr James’ head as he lay on the ground.