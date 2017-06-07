THE police commissioner for Thames Valley has urged the Muslim community ‘root out’ extremists as the force announced it was reviewing its security measures ahead of events in Oxfordshire.

Anthony Stansfeld said it was ‘essential’ there was a ‘real effort’ made to catch extremists ‘radicalised within mosques and online’ following the London terror attack.

Mr Stansfeld’s comments come as Chief Superintendent Steve Williams, of the force’s Joint Operations Unit, said security for ‘all upcoming events’ in the county, including the General Election, was ‘under review’.

Ch Supt Williams added the force were making progress on a planned 50 per cent increase in the number of armed response officers in the region by the end of the summer.

He added: “Over the coming months we are also rolling out a new generation of Taser devices to our trained officers.

“We are unable to confirm the numbers of officers at particular locations or events for operational and security reasons.”

Mr Stansfeld added he agreed with the Prime Minister’s comment that ‘enough is enough’.

He said: “There is clearly a problem with a small number of people within the Muslim community who do not believe in our way of life in this country, and aim to disrupt it and cause as much unhappiness and misery as possible.

“It is up to all of us to preserve our liberal society and not be intimidated by terrorist activity and it is essential that within the Muslim community there is a real effort to root out extremists.

“We cannot tolerate preachers and apologists for mindless violence in the name of their warped interpretation of a religion.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner vowed to do all he could ‘in this fight against obscene violence’.

Oxfordshire fell silence at 11am as a mark of respect for those affected by the terror attack in London on Saturday night.

The nation gathered in towns and cities to grieve for the victims in the wake of the third such onslaught in three months.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured, 18 of whom remain in a critical condition. Youssef Zaghba, 22, and Italian national of Moroccan descent, Pakistan-born British citizen Butt Khuram Shazad, 27 and Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan, launched a murderous rampage around London Bridge and Borough Market.

Founder of Oxford Islamic Information Centre Dr Hojjat Ramzy organised a vigil in Oxford on Monday night to pay tribute to the victims.

Dr Ramzy said the Muslin community in Oxford was doing all it could to help the police and other authorities.

He added: “It’s a problem for the whole country. If we pin point each other we may lose. It may bring division. We need to be united if we really want to take this disease out of society.”