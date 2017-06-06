SCHOOLCHILDREN are being asked to find their inner Woody Allen, Alfred Hitchcock or Steven Spielberg and star on the red carpet at this year's Bicester Film Festival.

The town's very own answer to the Oscar's is fast approaching and a call has gone out to schools to sign up to the annual celebration of the silver screen.

Each year hundreds of children delve into their creative minds and help produce a school film to enter into the film festival.

This culminates in a number of films being chosen to star on the big screen at Vue in Bicester, complete with the mandatory red carpet.

One of the festival founders Greg Stagnell said: "We are thrilled at how the festival has gained momentum over the last few years and we are very pleased that Countryside, once again, have sponsored us.

"Taking part in the festival is a wonderful opportunity for young people in Bicester to explore creative avenues which are not generally covered in the classroom, and we hope that the event may inspire participants to consider a career in the film industry.

"I would encourage schools to enter the festival online soon, as the deadline is Friday, June 9, and this is such a fun event for schools to get involved in."

Last year's festival saw hundreds of film fans swish their way along the red carpet in Crown Walk, Bicester, to celebrate more than 750 students being involved in producing more than 60 films to be pored over by a panel of judges.

St Edburg's School pupils scooped the best overall film for their entry 'The Queen's Knickers' while Chesterton Primary School won best animation for their film 'The Very Busy Spider'.

The event is once again sponsored by Countryside Properties, lead developers on Bicester's Kingsmere estate.

Director Andrew Carrington said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Bicester Schools Film Festival, it provides Bicester’s younger residents with the opportunity to try their hand at film making and hopefully will encourage some of them to go onto study or pursue a career within the performing arts industry.

"The standard of entries gets better each year and we look forward to seeing this year’s submissions."

The closing date for entries this year is Friday, June 9, and all films will then be judged by representatives from Into Film.

Winners will be announced at the red carpet gala award ceremony in July held at the Vue Cinema in Bicester.

Entries are open to students in primary and secondary school in the Bicester partnership and students can create a short film on any subject of their choosing.

For full details or to enter see bicesterfilmfestival.org.uk