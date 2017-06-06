BANBURY'S beloved hospital radio station has issued its heartfelt thanks to the 'fantastic' volunteers who keep it afloat.

Radio Horton was set up in July 1964 by local journalists Ted Hanson MBE and Graham Wilton to provide light relief and reassurance to hospital patients.

More than 50 years on, the station paid tribute to the army of local heroes offering their time to keep it running as part of National Volunteers' Week.

Colin Beeby has spent more than 30 years behind the microphone at Radio Horton playing patients their favourite songs.

He said: "My inspiration was to share with others my love for all types of music. I hope this will enlighten and bring a few minutes' relief to patients.

"The difference it has made for me is making new friends and socialising with them away from the studio environment.

"At the end of the day, we all have the same passion – to think about patients less fortunate than ourselves."

For Sam Smette, Radio Horton trustee and programme co-ordinator, has volunteered in a variety of roles since 2013.

The key to good practice volunteering, he said, was working with colleagues and supporting and encouraging their development and ideas.

He added: "Without the enthusiasm, commitment and dedication from our volunteers, our roles as trustees would be far more challenging."

In a recent study commissioned by the Hospital Broadcasting Association, which surveyed 250 patients, staff and volunteers across the country, hospital radio was found to have a tangible impact on psychosocial health outcomes.

Radio Horton also noted the importance of ward visitors, who meet patients face-to-face and help them use their bedside entertainment systems, and collect requests.

Mr Smette said: "Many patients might not see a friendly face or non-clinical staff member during an entire day they are in hospital.

"Our ward visitors really do contribute and help bridge that gap. Hospital radio can be a welcome distraction away from the medical business and ward activities."

For more information on volunteering at Radio Horton visit adiohorton.co.uk/about/volunteering-at-radio-horton