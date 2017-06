A THIEF snatched a set of dropped car keys in Littlemore and made off with the vehicle on Monday, according to Thames Valley Police.

At about 6.15pm the owner of a white Vauxhall Astra car dropped her keys on the ground in Giles Road.

The car thief picked them up, got into the car and drove off down Pitts Road, then left into Trafford Road.

The registration number begins VN16G.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via the 101 number quoting reference 43170163079.