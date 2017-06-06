On June 6, 1944, the daring glider raid at Pegasus Bridge helped to guarantee victory for troops taking part in the D-Day landings.

In a quiet country churchyard today Major John Howard, the mastermind of the raid, was remembered in a special ceremony.

Major Howard retired to Burcot near Abingdon after the Second World War with his wife Joy, and following his death aged 86 in 1999, was buried at St Michael and All Angels Church in Clifton Hampden.

About 40 veterans, including those from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, attended the ceremony although no actual D-Day veterans were able to attend.

During the ceremony Major John Howard’s second cousin Derek Chivers laid a wreath at his grave.

Brigadier Robin Draper, president of the Oxford branch of the Royal Green Jackets Association, said: “Major John Howard’s group of men had been given the crucial task of capturing the two bridges, thereby protecting the left flank of the British Army.

“If it had not been for this group of men it is more than possible that D-Day would not have been a success.

“As we lay this wreath let us remember these men and what they achieved."

In the early hours of June 6, 1944, Major Howard led 180 troops from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, from the 6th Airborne Division.

They captured the River Orne bridge at Ranville and the bridge across the Caen Canal at Bénouville - later renamed Pegasus Bridge in honour of the troops who wore the Pegasus Insignia on their jackets.

Taking the Germans by surprise by landing in Horsa gliders just metres from their targets at 16 minutes past midnight, they then held the bridges until relieved later that day by troops heading inland from the Normandy beaches.

Also attending was General Sir Robert Pascoe, of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry and Royal Green Jackets.

He paid tribute to Major Howard, saying: “He was an outstanding leader of men.

“He drove his men hard but they respected him for it.”

Pete Bettles, 85, a former grocer from Drayton, near Abingdon, who was in the Ox and Bucks Light Infantry from 1952 to 1954, said: “I have been coming every year since this started in 2014.”

Terry Roper, chairman of the Oxford branch of the Royal Green Jackets Association, said he was pleased with the turnout.

He added: “We will keep coming back every year and all are welcome.”