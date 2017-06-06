A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a former vicar after he failed to turn up at court on alleged historic sex offences.

Trevor Devamanikkam, Priory Mill Lane, Witney, Oxfordshire, served as vicar at St Aidan’s Parish Church in Buttershaw, Bradford, around three decades ago.

He was installed at the church in March 1984, and the alleged sexual offences took place over an 13-month period in the 1980s.

Devamanikkam, 70, was due to appear before Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court this morning, but failed to turn up and did not send anybody to represent him.

He has been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over, and three counts of buggery with a male aged between 16 and 21 without consent.

The offences are being brought under the Sexual Offences Act 1956, and when the offences are alleged to have taken place, while homosexuality was legal, the age of consent was 21 years old.

In court, Richard Davies, prosecuting, said that Devamanikkam had been served personally with a summons by a police officer from Thames Valley Police.

He asked district judge Richard Clews to issue a warrant for his arrest, which was granted.

The charges were brought after police confirmed they were investigating an historical rape claim against a vicar in July 2016.