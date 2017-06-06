A FORMER vicar accused of committing historic sex offences is believed to have been found dead in his home after he failed to turn up to court.

The Oxford Mail understands the body of Trevor Devamanikkam was discovered yesterday at his home at Otters Court, Priory Mill Lane, Witney, by police officers.

A warrant had been issued for the 70-year-old's arrest after he did not appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

The former vicar had been charged with three counts of indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over, and three counts of serious sexual assault with a male aged between 16 and 21 without consent.

The offences were being brought under the Sexual Offences Act 1956, and when the offences are alleged to have taken place, while homosexuality was legal, the age of consent was 21-years-old.

Devamanikkam was installed at St Aidan's church in Bradford in March 1984, and the alleged sexual offences took place over an 13-month period in the 1980s.

In court, Richard Davies, prosecuting, said Devamanikkam had been served personally with a summons by a police officer from Thames Valley Police and asked district judge Richard Clews to issue a warrant for his arrest, which was granted.

The charges were brought after police confirmed they were investigating an historical rape claim against a vicar in July 2016.

South Central Ambulance Service told the Oxford Mail they had received a call to Otters Court, but did not attend after police said a man had been deceased for some time.