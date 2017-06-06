ARMY tanks, motorbikes and more than 100 classic cars are set to storm Bicester's former World War Two bomber station at this year's Flywheel festival on June 24 and 25.

But it is the iconic Agusta-Bell Sioux helicopter which is getting some organisers most excited.

In a commendably original bid to publicise this year's event, festival organisers took Oxford Mail reporter Naomi Herring on a free ride in the whirlybird to give us a taste of what to expect.

SEEING beautiful Bicester Heritage from above is impressive enough in itself.

Seeing it from above in the cockpit of a 1964-built British Army observation helicopter added just an ounce of the nostalgia which will be created at this year's Flywheel.

The former RAF Bicester, now a hub for historic motoring, was already buzzing with activity and excitement ahead of the third annual festival.

Circling the skies in what was a sneak preview for neighbouring houses was the Agusta-Bell Sioux AH MK 1- XT131 helicopter flown in by Major George Bacon and Stephen Murray-Twinn.

Major Bacon said: "This helicopter is one of the world's most iconic helicopters and is an extraordinary machine that has been flown by countless pilots in all sort of very difficult circumstances.

"Steven spent many years flying this in Malaya but for those of a certain generation will also remember the famous M*A*S*H television series featuring these helicopters.

"Very few of these are left flying in the UK now, less than half a dozen or so, and it is a real privilege to be able to display this at Bicester's Flywheel Festival and alongside the Westland Scout helicopter."

Both helicopters will take to the skies during the festival weekend to put on an impressive display, showing their agility and flying skills in close quarters.

The weekend will also see the return of the Mk IX Spitfire, a Hispano Buchon and a dogfight from the Great War Display Team and another display from the Tiger 9 Aeronautical Display Team.

Firmly on the ground will be a host of historic vehicles from tanks to classic cars and in particular the prototype revived Atalanta car.

The £150,000 rebuild of the 1937 model was the epitome of classic craftsmanship and exactly why the offer to take it for a spin was quickly turned down.

But visitors to the Flywheel Festival can enjoy getting up close to the impressive motor, which gives a faultlessly smooth ride, in the newly-added Atalanta Motors Flightline Enclosure for hospitality tickets holders.

The new area addition to the festival includes front row seats to the motor sport paddock plus the option of afternoon tea and a buffet lunch.

Chief engineer Martin Peaker said: "The car will be at the festival for families to get up close to in at the premium hospitality tent.

"It is the culmination of six years work and the big thing for us was to create a classic car and keep that character, but also meet the expectations of a modern drive."

Elsewhere at the festival there will be a host of activities such as ride in a tank, pedal bikes for children, the motorcycle wall of death and for the first time this year Brightwells auction will also be on hand at the festival.

Another new addition is the 20ft bar which is being pitched up by Silverstone Ales who will be bringing along a host of locally brewed ales to top off a weekend of classic motoring and nostalgia.

For more details on times and ticket prices see flywheelfestival.com