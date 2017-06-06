RAIL passengers are set for major disruption after a tree came down on the tracks following the bad weather.

Oxfordshire has been hit by wet and windy weather all day causing power lines to come down and a number of collisions.

National Rail is warning of cancellations and delays after a tree fell onto the track in the Heyford Area.

National Rail said in a statement that although the tree had now been removed disruption was expected until at least 3pm.

The firm said: "Network Rail have removed the tree that was blocking the railway line in the Heyford area, allowing all lines to reopen between Banbury and Oxford.

"Trains are returning to normal however some services may be delayed by up to 20 minutes, cancelled or revised.

"This is expected to continue until 3pm."

The Flying Scotsman successfully passed through the county today despite the disruption.