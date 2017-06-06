RAIL passengers are set for major disruption after a tree came down on the tracks following the bad weather.

Oxfordshire has been hit by wet and windy weather all day causing power lines to come down and a number of collisions.

Now, National Rail is warning of cancellations and hour-long delays after a tree fell onto the track in the Heyford Area.

National Rail said in a statement that the disruption was expected until at least 3pm.

The firm said: "A tree blocking the railway line in the Heyford area is causing disruption to trains between Banbury and Oxford.

"All lines are currently blocked through Heyford until Network Rail can assess and remove the tree.

"Trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled ore revised. This is expected to continue until 15:00."

The Flying Scotsman was set to pass through the county today. It is not yet known if the service will be affected.