TWO Oxfordshire war veterans will push past mental and physical battle scars for a Paralympic-style contest.

The inspirational athletes have been selected to compete at this year's Invictus Games, in which wounded military personnel from across the globe compete in various sports.

Double-amputee Jack Cummings, who lost his legs while serving in the Army in Afghanistan, will join former servicewoman Faith Fordham at the games in Canada.

Abingdon resident Miss Fordham said her life was 'torn apart' when she was medically discharged from the Royal Navy in 2011, after more than six years of service.

She suffered various physical wounds in Afghanistan and, upon her return home, was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The 32-year-old said: "The military was my life and it was all I wanted my life to be. I lost my identity.

"I became severely depressed, leading to periods of time where I have been unable to leave my house and at one point even attempted to take my own life."

Miss Fordham is now studying to become a teacher and said training for the games has given her new purpose.

She said: "My depression always clouded my future, which made it impossible to set any goals. Having something to focus on has shown me that I do not need to be defined by my illness.

"Since starting training, my confidence has risen and I have found a reason to get up in the morning. I am slowly figuring out who I am and where I belong."

Miss Fordham is among a 90-strong team of wounded military personnel who will represent Great Britain at the Toronto games, as announced last week by Prince Harry, who created the annual games in 2014.

Didcot resident Mr Cummings, who was involved in a life-changing explosion on tour in 2010, was also named as a competitor.

The avid Oxford United fan said: "It means everything to be part of the team. The Invictus Games will wrap up an amazing year for me."

The 28-year-old suffered the explosion while serving as a sapper in the 101 Engineer Regiment, and has appeared in this paper numerous times for his fundraising efforts for various soldiers' charities.

Mr Cummings said the competition in September would prove how far he had come since the IED blast, and will follow his own wedding in August.

Competitors will select several sports to take part in from 11 categories, which include athletics, swimming and rowing.

The games take place from September 23-30 and is supported by the Ministry of Defence, Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.

A record number of hopefuls applied to take part this year.