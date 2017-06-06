FOR years, Jenny Blyth was best known to people in Oxford as the curator of one of the city's most popular art galleries.

Now she is winning praise for her own artistic talents.

Until last year, the mum-of-two was the curator of Art Jericho – a hub for new and emerging local talents since it was founded in 2009.

But in December, after the building's owner decided to carry out major renovations, Ms Blyth decided it was time for a new start, and the gallery closed.

The change also gave her time to pursue her own passion for photography and last month, as part of Oxfordshire Artweeks, she decided to exhibit some of her striking works.

Not having a gallery to hold the show in, she invited art lovers into her home on Godstow Road.

The show, entitled The Meadow as Muse, was a celebration in pictures of her love for Oxford's Port Meadow, in summer, winter, rain or shine.

Not surprisingly, given locals' deep love for the magnificent meadow, it proved a hit.

Ms Blyth said of her studies: "I never tire of Port Meadow and have walked daily, whatever the weather, for years.

"I love the huge skies, and stepping onto the meadow that stretches towards Oxford, it presents like an old Dutch master, an ever-changing canvas.

"It is large enough to lose yourself in nature, to embrace the elements, and familiar enough to encourage a quiet meditation.

"The seasons transform the landscape, shape-shifting and refreshing the palette."

By choosing Oxford's world-famous meadow as muse, she follows a timeless tradition: in 2007 Oxford Town Hall hosted an exhibition of some of the best including photography by Graham Harris, Kate Lack and John Waine.

In fact, the first exhibition which Jenny Blyth staged at Art Jericho, after she took over from gallery founder Patricia Baker-Cassidy in 2014, was a collection of paintings and poetry from Andrew Walton and David Attwooll inspired by the meadow.

Ms Blyth said: "There is invariably something unexpected and beautiful to observe on Port Meadow, whether that is a hawthorn bush heady with musk scented flowers, or a shimmer of plover that contours the broad backs of horses, their long tails sashaying.

"Gun-metal skies threaten thunder over a buttercup ocean in May, while hoar frost on winter days crystallises the floodplains under high blue skies.

"In autumn, the last of the black poplars shed yellow leaves that fringe the edge of the river like a golden thread.

"I attempt to capture a sense of oneness in my photographs: I have always been drawn to the poetry in photography, and try to catch the moment as it feels on the day.

"I am not technically-minded, and shy away from Photoshop so that the images are as true as they can be."

Ms Blyth is now looking for other locations to exhibit her collection.