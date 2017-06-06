A DIDCOT TEENAGER is flying high after she finished runner-up in a contest to find the best female air cadet in the UK.

Beating 10,000 of her peers, Danni Dawson could be rubbing shoulders with the Duchess of Cambridge if for any reason the winner of the Dacre Brooch is unable to attend an engagement.

The award is presented to the best male and female air cadets in the country, with the winner carrying out public speaking duties for a year, and accompanying the Duchess, the patron of Air Cadet Organisation, on engagements.

The 19-year-old said: "I could not believe it when they said I was the runner up.

"There were six of us regional winners, I was South West, and everyone was absolutely amazing.

"Everyone really deserved to win, so I was just delighted to have come second."

Miss Dawson's seniors had nominated the nursing student for the accolade, which saw her go through a round of interviews before being awarded the runner-up prize.

She added: "I had a call asking if I could go in for an interview, and that was the first I had heard about it.

"I had no idea until that point that I had been nominated and apparently my officer had written a whole citation about me."

Miss Dawson joined the 2410 (Didcot) Squadron Air cadets when she was 14, and says she now cannot not imagine her life without being involved in the military.

She added: "I have done things I never would thought I do, like crawling through nets with camouflage on my face.

"Once I have graduated university I would like to be a nurse in the Royal Air Force.

"The ultimate goal is to be in the Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Brize Norton."

Her mum Debbie, who lives in Churchill Road, said her daughter had a 'get up and go attitude' and she was not surprised she had been awarded the accolade.

The 49-year-old added: "She is always doing something and involved with something.

"She has a get up and go attitude and I am so proud of what she has achieved.

"I think if a lot more kids were like her and got up and did something then it would sort a lot of them out."

Mayor of Didcot Jackie Billington said she was 'overjoyed' to hear the news.

She added: "I have known Danni for several years, and achieving the honour of being the second best female cadet in the Air Cadet Organisation, is testament to Danni's character.

"I was overjoyed when I heard Danni achieved second place, as she is such a lovely person, so it was no surprise to hear this.

"She always gives 110 per cent to everything she does, so she will do well in her life and I am really pleased for her."