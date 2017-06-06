A MINUTE'S silence was held this morning to remember the victims of the terrorist attack in London.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured on Saturday night after attackers drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in Borough Market.

People across Oxfordshire were asked to observe the silent tribute to those affected by the attack at 11am today.

At a vigil last night, London's mayor Sadiq Khan told extremists they would 'never win'.

To huge applause, Mr Khan told those gathered for the service in Potters Fields Park, near London's City Hall: "As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name.

"Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam.

"You will never succeed in dividing our city."