PEOPLE keen to catch a glimpse of the world's best-known locomotive as it makes its way throuh Oxfordshire have been warned to stay safe and keep off the tracks.

Today 60103 Flying Scotsman will arrive in the north of the county from 2pm, passing through Oxford at 2.51pm and arriving in Didcot shortly after 3pm.

In a statement on today's events, Didcot Railway Centre reminded excited onlookers not to stray onto the line itself.

It said: "Interest in Flying Scotsman will be extremely high. Those wishing to view it are urged to do so from a safe vantage point.

"It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway, particularly when it is on the mainline."

In February steam enthusiasts halted the inaugural run of Flying Scotsman after its £4.2m refit by standing on the tracks in Cambridgeshire to take photographs.

And on May 19 police reported a 'very serious' incident of trespass in Gloucestershire.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "We understand that everyone is excited about seeing the train and want you to have a great time seeing it.

"Please view it safely. Keep off the tracks and remember other trains will be passing by at speed."

BTP also warned that stations and platforms are likely to be very busy around Oxfordshire today.

Onlookers should obey any directions by station staff and be aware of other trains passing by at speed.