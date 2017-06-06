Five people have appeared in court today charged with murder after a stabbing in Blackbird Leys on Thursday night.

Four men and a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested following an attack in Jourdain Road, in which 27-year-old Chris Lemonius was killed.

Each has been charged with one count of murder.

They are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A 16-year-old boy from Oxford

The courtroom in Oxford Magistrates' Court was packed out with family member and friends of the defendants attending.

All five defendants spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth and address, before they were remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court tomorrow.

A 19-year-old man from Oxford, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, was released with no further action.