Five people have today been charged by police with murder after a stabbing in Blackbird Leys on Thursday night.
Four men and a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested following the attack in Jourdain Road, in which 27-year-old Chris Lemonius was killed.
Each has been charged with one count of murder.
They are:
- Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford
- Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,
- Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford
- Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford
- A 16-year-old boy from Oxford
They have been in remanded in custody and are all due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court today.
A 19-year-old man from Oxford, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.
