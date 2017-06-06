Five people have today been charged by police with murder after a stabbing in Blackbird Leys on Thursday night.

Four men and a teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested following the attack in Jourdain Road, in which 27-year-old Chris Lemonius was killed.

Each has been charged with one count of murder.

They are:

Yousef Koudoua, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Oxford

Yasine Lamzini, aged 19, of Jourdain Road, Oxford,

Rashaun Stoute, aged 23, of Church Cowley Road, Oxford

Connor Woodward, aged 24, of Haldene Road, Oxford

A 16-year-old boy from Oxford

They have been in remanded in custody and are all due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court today.

A 19-year-old man from Oxford, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.