GREYHOUNDS: bred for centuries for their athleticism, they can reach speeds of over 60km/h.

But now greyhound lovers in Oxford are inviting other owners to join them in a much more sedate affair – the Great Global Greyhound Walk.

This Sunday, from Canada to New Zealand and across the UK, greyhound owners will walk as one to promote this ‘underestimated and lovely’ breed.

Some 5,000 pooches joined last year’s event, including 75 in Oxford.

This year, for the eighth year running, Jane Applegarth will be leading the local charge at Cutteslowe Park in Oxford, raising money for the Oxford Retired Greyhound Trust.

The dog devotee said: “The idea of the walk is to celebrate in particular retired racing greyhounds, to raise awareness and promote them as wonderful family pets once their racing days are over.”

Ms Applegarth and her group will sett off on their stroll at 10am on Sunday.