A MARTIAL artist smashed a world record and used the kickboxing challenge to raise funds for a young boy with cerebral palsy.

Lee Ashman, of Witney, completed 135 three-minute consecutive rounds of kickboxing on Saturday, topping the 120 round record.

The dad-of two used the event to raise funds so three-year-old Jacob Fletcher with cerebral palsy can get physiotherapy.

Mr Ashman had originally planned to take the challenge further.

He said: “Guinness stated the required 120 rounds for it to qualify as a world record. I was aiming for 150, which would have taken 10 hours, but my body had decided it had done enough after nine hours meaning I managed 135 rounds.”

He thanked everybody for their support, including those who had donated to the cause, people who had acted as independent witnesses and people from his kickboxing club.

Mr Ashman added: “And a massive thanks to my beautiful wife Leyla for all she did to help make the challenge possible. She is my rock.”

The challenge saw Mr Ashman take on alternating opponents throughout the course of the day.

The dad-of-two previously completed 100 two-minute rounds to raise money for an arthritis charity for his son, Adam, who has the condition.

This time he raised funds for physiotherapy for Jacob, who has cerebral palsy. Mr Ashman met Jacob, his twin brother Jordan, and mum Lucy at the Freestyle Martial Arts course he attends in Wood Green School, Witney.

Jacob, who doctors said would not be able to walk after his birth, had an operation in America in 2013. He has received ongoing physiotherapy after the operation and now needs to continue the therapy to ensure he reaps the full benefits of the surgery.

Ms Fletcher, who lives with her sons in New Bridge, Witney, said that Jacob had made massive progress but that they need to keep it going to ensure he continues to develop.

She said: “He’s done amazingly well and we’re very proud of him. And it wouldn’t have been possible without physiotherapy."

She expressed her amazement at Mr Ashman for taking on the challenge to raise money for Jacob.

People can still donate to the cause for Mr Ashman by texting JACO54 and the amount to 70070.

Alternatively, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Jacobsfootsteps

As well as training in Witney, Mr Ashman teaches a martial arts class in Kidlington. For more information visit freestylemartialarts.com