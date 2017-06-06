TEACHING union leaders have been crunching numbers to try to predict the financial impact of the Government’s new schools funding formula.

Campaign group Fair Funding for All Schools Oxfordshire claims financial pressures and a proposed new funding formula could cost county schools almost £30m by 2019.

Last month the Fair Funding for All Schools campaign stepped up pressure on the Government ahead of the General Election on Thursday by delivering postcards calling on Education Secretary Justine Greening to honour pledges to protect school funding.

Pupils urged politicians to protect what they love about education as thousands of postcards were handed to Ms Greening at the protest in London.

The National Union of Teachers has claimed the Conservative manifesto pledge of an extra £4bn by 2022 would be funded by cutting infant school free meals and other spending commitments.

According to the Oxfordshire NUT branch’s calculations, in the Oxford East constituency this could result in an average reduction per school of £49,099.

Sarah Carter, Secretary of Oxfordshire NUT, said: “Every parent needs to know what the parties are planning to invest in education.”

Suzanne Bartington, Conservative election candidate for Oxford East, was unavailable for comment.