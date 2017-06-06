TREACHEROUS conditions on Oxfordshire's roads caused delays and congestion across the county this morning, with a number of crashes reported.

A power line also came down in Clifton Hampden and blocked the bridge, with residents nearby saying the noise 'sounded like a bomb'.

The Met Office has now released a severe weather warning for wind until 10pm tonight.

Heavy rain and strong winds overnight and into this morning resulted in long queues on major routes, including the A34.

A crash at the Marcham Interchange added to problems, with traffic queuing almost as far as Harwell northbound.

Elsewhere a two-vehicle smash on the slip road at Junction 6 of the M40 caused tailbacks southbound as far as Milton Common, while a crash involving two cars also took place on the M40 northbound.

South Central Ambulance Service was called to both incidents on the M40 but spokeswoman Michelle Archer said no-one needed to be taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, High Steet in Clifton Hampden has been closed both ways due to fallen power cables at Clifton Hampden Bridge since 6.30am.

Janet Dickson, 57, who was at a log cabin just metres from the fallen power line described being woken up to a 'terrifying' bang.

She said: “We were woken up at about 5.30am by this bang and a great big blue flash, I thought it was a bomb. I was petrified.

“It was the electricity cable that had come down and on the road near us.

“My partner rushed outside in his underwear and we could smell burning and saw the cable had come down.

“It was pretty scary and with everything happening at the moment I thought it might have been a bomb.

“After that we had no power and still have no power. They are still here and they are cutting the trees down to get it fixed.

“We rang the fire brigade straight away when it happened and they came out pretty quickly.

“We are right by the road and in a log cabin and if it had fallen any closer to us we would have been set alight. We are lucky to still be here.”

The road remains closed from the High Street to Bridge House Caravan Park.

The A40 North Way at Wolvercote is also partially blocked by a fallen tree.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning - meaning be aware, for wind across the south of England, including Oxfordshire.

The warning which had been in effect since 10am runs until 10pm tonight.

Earlier, police and ambulance crews were also called to Thorney Leys, Witney after a crash before the Ducklington Lane traffic lights.

And buses around Oxford have been running 30 minutes behind schedule.

Service update: we are experiencing delays up to 30 minutes an a majority of our city services. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) June 6, 2017

