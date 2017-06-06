TREACHEROUS conditions on Oxfordshire's roads are causing delays and congestion across the county this morning, with a number of crashes reported.

Heavy rain and strong winds overnight and into this morning have resulted in long queues on major routes, including the A34.

A crash at the Marcham Interchange is adding to problems, with traffic queuing almost as far as Harwell northbound.

Elsewhere a two-vehicle smash on the slip road at Junction 6 of the M40 is causing tailbacks southbound as far as Milton Common, while a crash involving two cars also took place on the M40 northbound.

South Central Ambulance Service was called to both incidents on the M40 but spokeswoman Michelle Archer said no-one needed to be taken to hospital.

High Steet in Clifton Hampden has been closed both ways closed due to fallen power cables at Clifton Hampden Bridge since 6.30am.

The road remains closed from the High Street to Bridge House Caravan Park.

The A40 North Way at Wolvercote is also partially blocked by a fallen tree.

Police and ambulance crews have also been called to Thorney Leys, Witney after a crash before the Ducklington Lane traffic lights.

Buses around Oxford are running about 30 minutes behind schedule.

Service update: we are experiencing delays up to 30 minutes an a majority of our city services. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) June 6, 2017

And the M40 is slower than usual along the entire Oxfordshire stretch, with standing water and blustery conditions making driving difficult.

The Met Office predicts the conditions will last until about lunchtime, with gusts of wind up to 45mph.

