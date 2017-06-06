TREACHEROUS conditions on Oxfordshire's roads are causing delays and congestion across the county this morning, with a number of crashes reported.

Heavy rain and strong winds overnight and into this morning have resulted in long queues on major routes, including the A34.

A crash at the Marcham Interchange is adding to problems, with traffic queuing almost as far as Harwell northbound.

And a smash on the slip road at Junction 6 of the M40 is causing tailbacks southbound as far as Milton Common.

Buses around Oxford are running about 30 minutes behind schedule.

Service update: we are experiencing delays up to 30 minutes an a majority of our city services. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Oxford Bus Company (@OxfordBusCo) June 6, 2017

And the M40 is slower than usual along the entire Oxfordshire stretch, with standing water and blustery conditions making driving difficult.

The Met Office predicts the conditions will last until about lunchtime, with gusts of wind up to 45mph.

Have you seen anything on the roads? Let us know here