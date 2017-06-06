TREACHEROUS conditions on Oxfordshire's roads are causing delays and congestion across the county this morning, with a number of crashes reported.

Heavy rain and strong winds overnight and into this morning have resulted in long queues on major routes, including the A34.

A crash at the Marcham Interchange is adding to problems, with traffic queuing almost as far as Harwell northbound.

Oxford Mail:

And a smash on the slip road at Junction 6 of the M40 is causing tailbacks southbound as far as Milton Common.

Buses around Oxford are running about 30 minutes behind schedule.

And the M40 is slower than usual along the entire Oxfordshire stretch, with standing water and blustery conditions making driving difficult.

The Met Office predicts the conditions will last until about lunchtime, with gusts of wind up to 45mph. 

Have you seen anything on the roads? Let us know here