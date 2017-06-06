A YOUNGSTER is in with a chance of being crowned Young Pea Chef of the Year in a national competition.

Sei Revidon, a pupil at Dragon School in Oxford, is one of the five finalists in the competition’s primary school category.

The 10-year-old’s dish, Cheesy Peasy Gyoza, is a simple twist on the East Asian dumplings.

He said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the judges for putting me through to the next stage of the competition, getting to the final is very exciting.

“Being a finalist means a lot to me. My dream is to become a chef, and I feel proud and happy because my dream is coming true. I really love my original Cheesy-Peasy Gyoza, and hope people will enjoy my recipe, too.”

The Yes Peas! campaign, which represents the UK’s pea vining sector, joined forces with Waitrose for a second year to launch the primary school category of the competition which received hundreds of entries from budding young chefs across the UK.

Winners receive £500 worth of cooking equipment for their school from competition sponsor, Waitrose.

Sei Revidon’s recipe for Cheesy-Peasy Gyoza beat off hundreds of hopefuls to be selected as one of the final five by an expert panel of judges, including TV chef Rachel Green.

The competition has gone to the public for a vote. For more visit youngpeachef.co.uk.