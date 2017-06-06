SHOPPERS were treated to a sneak peak at upcoming scenes for the fifth series of ITV’s Endeavour as camera crews rolled into the Covered Market yesterday.

Bright lights and cameras squished into the avenues of Oxford’s iconic Covered Market yesterday to film young Morse actor Shaun Evans and his on-screen mentor Roger Allam as detective inspector Fred Thursday.

The popular detective series was capturing the duo at Browns Cafe having what appeared to be a heated discussion on-screen with staff at the cafe.

One dedicated fan, who asked not to be named, said: “I saw them filming outside the Pitt Rivers earlier in the day and that included Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

“I just happened to stumble across them later in the day when they were filming at the Covered Market in Browns Cafe.

“I think they will be filming more scene in Oxford over the coming days and possibly returning to the Pitt Rivers Museum for more scene.”

A crowd of superfans stood quietly in awe of the duo as crews asked for silence and fans watched eagerly through the cafe windows.

The detective pair have returned to Oxford this month to film scenes for series five of the show.

The latest series is expected to run for six episodes instead of the usual four

It is thought the next series will be set in 1968 and is expected to air in 2018 according to series creator Russell Lewis in an interview with the Radio Times.