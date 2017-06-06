A NEW ‘compendium’ of more than 80 independent businesses in Oxford has been published.

Put together by businesswomen Becca Chaplin and Jacqui Thorndyke from Bitten Oxford, and Rosie Jacobs and Anna Munday from Independent Oxford, the book is a selection of restaurants, bars, retailers and other firms.

It is the first guide of its kind in the city and features pictures of every venue as well as maps showing where to find them.

The compendium was designed to be similar to others created for fellow university cities Cambridge and Bristol. Its creators say promoting independent firms is now ‘even more important’ because of the revamped Westgate Shopping Centre’s planned opening in October.

This was because most small businesses could not afford their own marketing campaigns, they added.

Ms Thorndyke said: “The compendium sets you the challenge of ticking off as many great local indies as you can, while working your way around our wonderful city and supporting local businesses.”

The first edition was printed on June 1, with 10,000 copies now in circulation.

Copies are being sold for £4 each, from Amazon, Blackwells and the Oxford Tourist Information shop in Broad Street as well as the Oxford Bus Company shop in High Street.

Ms Thorndyke said the creators are also looking for more businesses to feature in future editions. Businesses that want to get involved should email hello@indieoxfordcompendium.com

For information about the book visit: independentoxford.com