ALMOST £45,000 has now been raised in just two weeks to help a four-month-old youngster get urgent life-saving surgery.

First time parents Tim and Lydia Cameron, from Wantage, put out a public plea to help them fund the vital surgery for their baby boy Oliver who has a tumour on his heart, bigger than the heart itself.

In just 16 days the community has helped raise £43,000 in a bid to send Oliver to America for the treatment, which will cost about £200,000.

To donate to Oliver’s heart surgery see gofundme.com/oliversheartsurgery