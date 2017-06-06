A CYCLING group has blasted £60m regeneration plans for Cowley's shopping centre as inadequate for cyclists.

Retail developer NewRiver wants to regenerate Templars Square with 200 new homes, new shops, a hotel and two new restaurants.

They would also knock down the Castle Car Park.

But ahead of the long-awaited final decision by Oxford City Council, cycling group Cyclox has warned that not enough has been done in the plans to encourage cyclists to ditch their cars.

In his objection to the council, group chairman Dr Simon Hunt said: "We strongly object to the amended application because of its deficiencies in cycling provision.

"The heavily trafficked roundabout at Barns Road, as currently conceived, will be wholly unsuitable for less confident and less experience bike users.

"None of the the applicants' proposals gives priority to active travel modes, as is required by LTP4 and by policy CS13 of the city's Local Plan.

"Indeed the phrase used in the [developer's] Scheme Amendments Report, 'provision for cyclists is not justified as part of the proposed which will provide significant improvements to the public realm', shows how little consideration the applicants have given to such prioritisation."

He also said that the impact of electric bikes and the likely increased use of them had not been considered by developers.

Oxfordshire County Council previously issued an outright objection to the project on highways grounds, arguing in part that cycling provision was not good enough in the original designs.

The county council later backed down on its objection following amendments and is now in support of the project, but it also said work was still needed to encourage cycling.

County officers said in documents to NewRiver: "Proposals now include 2m advisory cycle lanes in both directions adjacent to the development on Between Towns Road.

"Further improvements are, however, required to continue cycle lanes up to, and where possible, through junctions to reaffirm cycle priority and safety."

It went on to recommend extending the eastbound cycle lane further back to the Crowell Road signal junction and considering implementing a cycle lane eastbound at Between Towns Road and the Barns Road roundabout.

Dr Hunt, meanwhile, is calling on the developers to revise their plans altogether and ensure that cyclists are given full consideration.

He said: "Cyclox calls for a further full revision of the transport proposals for cycling provision.

"To ensure that they comply properly with current the city's current Local Plan and the county's Local Transport Plan."

Developers NewRiver were contacted for comment but did not respond.

Oxford City Council has repeatedly pushed back the decision on Templars Square and there is currently no date set.