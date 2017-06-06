AN ATTACKER who landed a single blow has left his victim with lasting facial injuries, a court has heard.

Joseph McIntosh punched and kicked Mitchell James at Witney bar Rocket in the early hours of March 19 last year.

But the 27-year-old claims he lashed out in self-defence, fearing he would be assaulted.

Opening the case at Oxford Crown Court yesterday, prosecutor Nigel Daly said the pair were talking before Mr James strolled away.

McIntosh pulled off his jacket and chucked it across the Corn Street bar before the pair approached each other again.

He gestured ‘come on’ to Mr James before sending the victim toppling to the floor with a blow to his face, the prosecutor said.

McIntosh then leaped around, ‘kicking out’ at other revellers, before jolting his leg towards Mr James’ head as he lay on the ground.

He told police Mr James racially abused him moments before he threw the punch.

Taking the stand, Mr James told a jury of five men and seven women he could not remember the incident when he woke up in pain at home later that morning.

Defence barrister Claire Fraser quizzed him and said: “You can’t remember anything about how the incident started [or] whether you said anything to [McIntosh]?”

Mr James, who still suffers with numbness in his upper lip, replied: “I’m not that way inclined.”

McIntosh, of Howard Street, Oxford, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm. The trial continues.