OXFORD United’s Japanese super fan has thanked fellow Yellows after the flag he lost at Wembley ‘miraculously’ turned up in his office.

Kotaro Sumita lost his ‘Forza OU’ flag at Wembley before the Checkatrade Trophy Final in April.

The Clarke family, from West Oxford, found his flag on the floor by the stadium and with the help of more U’s fans sent it back to Mr Sumita.

When a parcel from Oxford arrived at his work place

The 37-year-old said: “The Forza OU flag, which I lost at Wembley has miraculously come back to my office in Japan.

“I would like to thank all my fellow Yellows for helping to get it back to me, including Bobby and Stewart Clarke and Oxford United themselves.

He added: “Thank you so much for co-operating to find and return the flag.

“Honestly, there are no words to express my appreciation.”

Mr Sumita brought the Forza OU flag, given to him by an Oxford fan last summer, on his 36-hour journey to Wembley from Japan.

The lecturer at Beppu University in Japan, has been an avid United fan since he first went to the Manor Ground while he was visiting Oxford in 1999.

He was learning English at The Oxford English Centre and his hosts, the Hathaway family from Littlemore, took him to watch a game.

He has since visited Oxford 12 times and seen more than 20 U’s games.

After losing his flag an appeal was launched by United fans on social media and by the Oxford Mail.

As a result Donna Clarke, from West Oxford, got in touch with the paper to say her son Bobby had found it on the floor inside the stadium.

Mrs Clarke said the family was pleased it had made it back home to Japan and revealed Mr Sumita sent a generous gift to say thank you.

She said: “My husband Stewart took it up to the Kassam and gave it to the club secretary.

“We thought they would keep it until Kotaro next came over, but then he messaged us on Facebook to say ‘thank you so much’ so I knew it had been sent.

“He sent my son a nice note and some Japanese football memorabilia to say thank you - he was very pleased.”

The parcel contained a programme from the World Cup held in Japan and South Korea in 2002, a signed football shirt and stickers.