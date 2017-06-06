ONE of Britain’s greatest war heroes and many more of Oxfordshire’s Second World War veterans will be honoured at a special D-Day ceremony.

The wreath-laying ceremony for Major John Howard at his grave at Clifton Hampden church near Abingdon has become a tradition in recent years and will be attended by veterans of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry from 11.30am today.

Major Howard, a former Oxford city policeman, led his 2nd Battalion D Company on the successful operation to capture Pegasus Bridge as part of the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.