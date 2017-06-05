ARMED police were deployed to Grove this afternoon after reports that a man had a firearm.

Residents saw officers with guns near the playing fields and a helicopter was also spotted whirring overhead for about half an hour.

However a spokesman for Thames Valley Police tonight said it appeared to be a false alarm.

Officers were called to Mably Way at 3.38pm. Police spokesman James Wiliams added: "We had a report that a man had a firearm in Mably Way.

"Police attended and made stop checks but no firearm was located and no offences had been committed."