A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for eight years for sexual assault, robbery and possessing a knife in Didcot, police have said.

Weijie Liang, of Barton Street, Gloucester, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after he was found guilty by majority jury of one count of sexual assault by touching following a three-and-a-half day trial in May.

He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article at a previous court hearing.

Police said between 11am and 11.30am on November 7 last year Liang held a craft knife to the throat of a woman at a property in Didcot.

They added he demanded cash and the victim handed over a quantity of cash.

The defendant sexually assaulted the victim during the incident before leaving. He also stole a grey iPad.

Investigating officer Det Con Fran Griffin, from Force CID based at Abingdon, said: "The sentencing of Liang reflects the serious nature of the offences which amounted to a terrifying ordeal for the victim.

"I would like to commend her for her bravery and would also like to thank the member of the public who came to her assistance and made a record of Liang’s number plate allowing officers to detain and arrest him shortly afterwards.

"Thames Valley Police takes all reports of sexual assaults extremely seriously and we would encourage you to report any offences. We have specially trained officers who will listen to you and deal with you sensitively.”