TWO men have been released under police investigation after being arrested in connection with a rural crime operation.

Thames Valley Police announced today officers had arrested two 35-year-old men from Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Saturday after a vehicle was stopped and searched on an unclassified road between Stoke Talmage and Clare in South Oxfordshire.

Both men were arrested just after midnight on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, a sheath knife and going equipped for theft.

The men have been released under investigation.