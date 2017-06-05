TRAINSPOTTERS were ready and waiting in their droves for the famous locomotive The Flying Scotsman as it passed through the county today.

The steam train arrived in the north of Oxfordshire earlier this afternoon and and travelled through Bicester Village Station before reaching Oxford Parkway.

It stopped at Oxford Parkway before heading on to Oxford Station at 2.51pm.

And the Flying Scotsman has departed in a puff of steam. @TheOxfordMail pic.twitter.com/yuS8vlHog0 — Callum Keown (@OxMailCallumK) June 6, 2017

The engine travelled to Didcot at 3pm and it will then proceed towards its destination – London Victoria.

The Flying Scotsman starting up is quite incredible. @TheOxfordMail pic.twitter.com/8LmKNOviOi — Callum Keown (@OxMailCallumK) June 6, 2017

Poor visibility, wind and rain blighted the county this morning, but conditions brightened up before the locomotive's arrival.

