TRAINSPOTTERS will be ready and waiting for the famous locomotive The Flying Scotsman as it passes through the county today.

The steam train is due to arrive in the north of Oxfordshire from 2pm and will travel through Bicester Village Station at about 2.13pm .

It will then pass through Bicester, Oxford Parkway station – where it will stop – and Woodstock before heading on to Oxford Station at about 2.51pm.

The engine will travel through Didcot at 3pm and it will then proceed towards its destination – London Victoria.

For full timings see bit.ly/2svjYpN