MORE than 7,000 athletes from across the country took to the water, saddle and road for the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

The two-thousand acre world heritage site played host to world-class athletes, first-timers and the renowned Weekend Warriors, who were attempting to take part in as many sprint distance triathlons over the course of the weekend as possible.

Runners were cheered on by 30,000 spectators.

Bloodwise had another successful year and are now on track to raise £300,000 from the event, which will be invested in ground breaking research and clinical drugs trials for patients with blood cancers.

Team GB cyclist Andy Tennant was there on the day to take part in his first triathlon.

He said: “It was a pleasure to take part in the Bloodwise Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

“I had a fantastic time at what was my first triathlon. I’m still in awe of the amazing scenery and atmosphere.”