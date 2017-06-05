SIXTH formers at a school in Burford will test their strength and athletic prowess at a special football tournament to raise funds for charity.

The Burford School event - which will see teachers pupils, alumni and staff from local businesses going head to head - will raise money for Cecily’s Fund, a charity working in Zambia to help educate orphans.

Kick off for the event, which has been dubbed The Zam Challenge, will take place at 4.30pm on Friday, June 9.

Despite election fever and exams, sixth formers at the school are adamant to prove that young people today care about issues such as the right to education in third world countries.

Head girl Lauren Cummings said: “I’m going to university next year but we want to leave Burford with a legacy that will continue to help the poorest children get an education wherever they live in the world.”

The five-a-side tournament brings together teachers, its current sixth form, alumni and a Cecily’s Fund team who will compete for the trophy.

It will start what is hoped to become a long-running annual event for the school.

Bill Williams will be the captain of the teacher’s team.

He said: “Cecily’s Fund’s work in Zambia has enabled thousands of children go to school and gain an education as a route out of poverty.

“We were delighted when students chose Cecily’s Fund as their charity for the year.”

Witney-based charity Cecily’s Fund is aiming to raise £500 through the Zam Challenge to support its work in Zambia and is appealing to people across Oxfordshire to donate and help 10 orphans gain an education to help them out of poverty.

The charity, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, works to prepare children for school, help them through school and support them in their lives after school.

You can donate through JustGiving at bit.ly/zamchallenge