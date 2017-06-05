YOU might want to wrap up warm for this one: the British Cryogenics Council celebrated its 50th birthday in Oxford Town Hall.

The flurry of freezing physicists were joined by Lord Mayor of Oxford Jean Fooks for the party last month which boasted a host of local talents.

Among them was Oxford University alumnus Professor Ralph Scurlock, who delivered a toast to the organisation's anniversary.

Also helping to break the ice was Rutherford Appleton Laboratory scientists John Vandore, who manages the Science and Technology Facilities Council's Cryox brand.

The whole event was also a prelude to a major gathering of cryogenics experts in Oxford next year – the International Cryogenic Engineering Committee and International Cryogenic Materials Conference conference (ICEM/ ICMC) from September 3 to 7, 2018.

Last held in England in 1998, the conference nicknamed the Cryogenic Olympics was last held in England in 1998, has never been to Oxford, and is described as a once-in-a-generation event.

The British Cryogenics Council held its inaugural meeting at the Royal Society in London on May 24, 1967.

The organisation promotes the interests of the industry and allows physicists to share discoveries and best practice.